The Pine64 team shared some exciting news on its Twitter feed earlier today: the first developer units of its PinePhone Pro and PineNote have shipped.

The PinePhone Pro was announced earlier this year as a successor to the free and open OS-friendly PinePhone that went on sale in 2019.

It’s priced at $399 and boasts modest specs including a Rockchip RK3399S processor, 5.95 inch 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, and a single 13MP rear-facing camera.

What makes the PinePhone Pro a compelling offering — beyond its focus on openness — are features like a swappable Samsung J-type battery and DIP switches that enable and disable components like the cameras and microphones at a hardware level.

The PineNote is a much different device aimed at reading eBooks and digital notetaking. It’s an E Ink tablet with a 10.3 inch 1404 x 1872 pixel display and a built-in Wacom digitizer.

Powered by a quad-core Rockchip RK3566 SoC, the PineNote features 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. It offers WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a generous 4000mAh battery should provide plenty of runtime.

PINE64 has only opened pre-orders of the PineNote to developers at this point, noting that “the first batch of the PineNote will be great to write software for, but not great to write notes on.”

Those, presumably, are among the units that just shipped. PINE64 adds that you should “wait for a later batch with better preinstalled software if you just want to use the device as an e-reader, e-note, or your everyday computing device.”

Once you are able to order the PineNote, you can expect a retail price of $399.

Header image courtesy PINE64

via @thepine64