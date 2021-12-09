The PinePhone is an inexpensive smartphone designed to run Linux and other free and open source software. The Pip-Boy is a fictional wrist-worn computer from the Fallout series of video games. And the PineBoy3000 is a 3D printed wrist-mount for the PinePhone that lets you wear the smartphone like a Pip-Boy.

Is there any practical reason to do that? Probably not. But if you want one anyway, you can find the design files at Thingiverse, allowing you to 3D print your own PineBoy3000.

PineBoy3000 creator 5ilver has shared files for a 3D printed enclosure, top and button panels, and buttons for accessing the phone’s volume and power buttons without removing it from the wrist mount. There’s also a cut-out for the USB port, which will allow you to charge the phone while it’s mounted.

You will need a few screws to fasten the parts in place, plus some sort of straps to hold the whole thing to your wrist.

There are certainly simpler ways to put open hardware on your wrist. PinePhone maker Pine64 also sells a PineTime smartwatch for about $27. There are several open source operating systems available for the watch, but it’s a smaller, significantly less powerful device than a PinePhone and it lacks some of the features you’d want in a “real” Pip-Boy, like a camera.

