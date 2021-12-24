The Orange Pi 3 LTS is a Raspberry Pi-sized single-board computer powered by an Allwinner H6 processor, which is a 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 chip with Mali-T720 graphics. The little computer also has 2GB of LPDDR3 memory, 8GB of eMMC storage, a microSD card reader, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

It’s positioned as an update to the original Orange Pi 3 that launched a few years ago, and the new model is now available for $35 from Amazon or AliExpress.

The new board measures 85 x 56mm (3.4″ x 2.2″), which makes it a little smaller than the previous model, which was 93.5 x 60mm (3.7″ x 2.4″). It has the same processor and basic specs, but the manufacturer has updated the wireless card, replaced the micro USB port with a USB-C port, removed the mPCIe support, and reduced the number of USB Type-A ports.

But the Orange Pi 3 LTS still has a pretty decent selection of I/O options including:

  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 26-pin connector with GPIO, I2C, SPI, and UART
  • IR receiver for optional remote control

The board should support Android 9 as well as GNU/Linux distributions including Ubuntu and Debian.

via @orangepixunlong

