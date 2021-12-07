Chinese phone maker Oppo has posted a short video showing a smartphone with a retractable camera that can move forward and back, possibly in order to offer optical zoom capabilities without the need for a second camera lens.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen an optical zoom lens on a smartphone, but Oppo’s version looks like it may stand out in a few ways

First, it’s a lot more compact than some older solutions like the massive optical zoom system on Samsung’s old Galaxy Zoom series phones.

Second, Oppo’s 15 second tease photo would seem to indicate that its new retractable camera can be used on waterproof phones.

And third, it looks like the camera will automatically retract if the phone is in freefall, helping protect the lens from damage if you drop the phone.

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉 Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

Along the side of the camera, you can also see a little more information. It has a 1/1.58 inch image sensor, an f/2.4 aperture, and a 50mm equivalent focal length (although this may be adjustable).

But that’s about all we know from the short teaser video. There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy an actual phone featuring this camera. But more information should be available soon – the new camera is one of the things Oppo plans to showcase at the Oppo Inno Day event on December 14, 2021.

Oppo may not be the only phone maker looking to give retractable cameras another try. Rival Xiaomi also recently teased its own telescopic/retractable smartphone camera solution.