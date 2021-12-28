The ONEXPLAYER line of handheld gaming computers is expanding. After launching the original model with an 8.4 inch display and an Intel Tiger Lake processor earlier this year, One Netbook followed up with an AMD Edition in November.

Next up? The ONEXPLAYER Mini, which is a smaller model with an Intel processor and a 7 inch display. It went up for pre-order in Japan recently and should begin shipping globally soon. But now that some folks in Japan have been able to get their hands on the Mini, we have a better idea of just how much smaller it is than the original.

We already knew from the spec sheet that the ONEXPLAYER Mini was physically smaller and lighter than the 8.4 inch models, although a little thicker:

Device Dimensions Screen Size Weight ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 inches 262 x 108 x 23mm 589 grams ONEXPLAYER 8.4 inches 280 x 128 x 25mm 825 grams

But it can be hard to get a sense of what that actually looks like based on numbers alone.

Fortunately, recent reviews from PC Watch and Daily Gadget include some shots of the 7 inch ONEXPLAYER Mini next to the 8.4 inch model. Overall it really does look like it should be a little more comfortable to hold in your hands… if you’re willing to give up on a bigger, higher-resolution display that’s also apparently a little brighter.

Helpfully, Daily Gadget also threw a Nintendo Switch into the comparison, making it clear that even the new Mini model is wider than Nintendo’s handheld game console.

The ONEXPLAYER Mini features a 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB to 2TB of PCIe 3.0 x3 NVMe solid state storage.

It also has two USB4 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, front-facing stereo speakers, a 10,455 mAh battery, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.