The ONEXPLAYER Mini is a handheld gaming computer with a 7 inch 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, built-in game controllers, an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB of solid state storage.

It’s the latest handheld gaming computer from Chinese PC maker One Netbook, which released a ONEXPLAYER with an 8.4 inch display earlier this year, followed up with the ONEXPLAYER 1S with a more powerful processor, and then added the ONEXPLAYER AMD Edition for folks that prefer AMD to Intel.

The new ONEXPLAYER Mini has a feature set that’s virtually identical to the ONEXPLAYER 1S, but in a slightly smaller package that results in a more portable machine that will be closer in size to the upcoming Valve Steam Deck… although the Steam Deck will be 2-3 times more affordable thanks to its $399 starting price.

ONEXPLAYER Mini Details started to show up on Chinese social media in November, but now that One Netbook has held an official launch event we have an official product page and more details about the smaller system.

It’s up for pre-order in Japan for about $1230 and and up and the ONEXPLAYER Mini is expected to ship in January. There’s no word on international availability, but given One Netbook’s track record, I wouldn’t expect the global version to be much cheaper than that.

The starting price does includes pretty decent specs including a Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of DDR4-4266 memory, and a 512GB PCIE 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD. You can also pay extra for 1TB or 2TB of storage.

Other features include two USB4 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, front-facing stereo speakers, a 10,455 mAh battery and a 1000W gallium nitride charger. The ONEXPLAYER Mini will ship with Windows 11 pre-installed.

One Netbook also plans to launch an optional docking station in the spring of 2022, allowing you to connect an external display, mouse, keyboard, game controllers, or other gear.

The ONEXPLAYER Mini measures 272 x 108 x 23mm and weighs 589 grams, making it a little smaller and substantially lighter than models with an 8.4 inch display, but still a bit bigger and heavier than a Nintendo Switch.

Here’s how the ONEXPLAYER Mini stacks up against other handhelds in terms of size and weight:

Device Dimensions Screen Size Weight ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 inches 262 x 108 x 23mm 589 grams ONEXPLAYER 8.4 inches 280 x 128 x 25mm 825 grams Valve Steam Deck 7 inches 298 x 117 x 49mm 669 grams AYA Neo 7 inches 255 x 106 x 20mm 650 grams GPD Win 3 5.5 inches 198 x 92 x 27mm 560 grams Nintendo Switch (with Joy-cons) Screen Size 238 x 102 x 14mm 399 grams