Many of next year’s flagship phones will likely feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 4nm chip that Qualcomm promises will bring faster CPU and graphics performance along with efficiency improvements.

But Motorola is the first company to officially introduce one of the flagship phones: the Moto Edge X30 will feature a 6.7 inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and Qualcomm’s most powerful smartphone processor to date.

Motorola unveiled the Edge X30 during an event in China, where it will go on sale December 15 for around $500 and up. There’s no word on if or when the phone will be available in other countries or if any specs will change. But here’s what we know about the Chinese version so far:

Moto Edge X30 Specs Display 6.7 inch

FHD+

OLED

144 Hz refresh rate

576 Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+

1024 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4 Memory 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 50MP primary (1/1.55″ with OIS)

50MP ultra-wide (1/2.76″ with 117° FoV)

2MP depth Camera (front) 60MP (1.2.8″) Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 68W (wired) Ports USB Type-C Speakers Stereo Wireless 5G

NFC

WiFi

Bluetooth Software Android 12 with MYUI 3.0 Price 8GB/128GB for ~$500

8GB/256GB for ~$535

12GB/256GB for ~$565

Most versions of the phone will have a cut-out in the display for the front-facing camera, but Motorola will also offer a Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera edition with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and an under-display camera for $630.

via xda-developers and TechRadar