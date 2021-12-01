Another day, another small form-factor desktop computer from MINISFORUM. But this time it’s the company’s first model with a 35-watt Intel Tiger Lake-H processor.
The MINISFORUM TH50 is a compact computer with an Intel Core i5-11320H quad-core chip with support for speeds up to 4.5 GHz.
The chip also features a 1.35 GHz Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU with 80 compute units and the computer’s other features include:
- 16GB LPDDR4 memory
- 2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports
- 1 x HDMI port
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 4 x USB 3.x ports
- 2 x USB 2.0 ports
- 1 x mic input
- 1 x headphone/speaker output
There are also two USB-C ports, at least one of which is a thunderbolt 4 port (the other appears to be a 19V power input, although it’s unclear at this point where it can also be used for data).
MINISFORUM hasn’t announced a price for the TH50 yet, but notes that it should deliver better performance than the similar TL50, which launched earlier this year with a lower-power Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, and it should be available sooner than the new MINISFORUM mini PC with a Ryzen 5000X processor and discrete graphics that was announced a few weeks ago.