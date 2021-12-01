Another day, another small form-factor desktop computer from MINISFORUM. But this time it’s the company’s first model with a 35-watt Intel Tiger Lake-H processor.

The MINISFORUM TH50 is a compact computer with an Intel Core i5-11320H quad-core chip with support for speeds up to 4.5 GHz.

The chip also features a 1.35 GHz Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU with 80 compute units and the computer’s other features include:

16GB LPDDR4 memory

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports

1 x HDMI port

1 x DisplayPort

4 x USB 3.x ports

2 x USB 2.0 ports

1 x mic input

1 x headphone/speaker output

There are also two USB-C ports, at least one of which is a thunderbolt 4 port (the other appears to be a 19V power input, although it’s unclear at this point where it can also be used for data).

MINISFORUM hasn’t announced a price for the TH50 yet, but notes that it should deliver better performance than the similar TL50, which launched earlier this year with a lower-power Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, and it should be available sooner than the new MINISFORUM mini PC with a Ryzen 5000X processor and discrete graphics that was announced a few weeks ago.