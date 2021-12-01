Another day, another small form-factor desktop computer from MINISFORUM. But this time it’s the company’s first model with a 35-watt Intel Tiger Lake-H processor.

The MINISFORUM TH50 is a compact computer with an Intel Core i5-11320H quad-core chip with support for speeds up to 4.5 GHz.

The chip also features a 1.35 GHz Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU with 80 compute units and the computer’s other features include:

  • 16GB LPDDR4 memory
  • 2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports
  • 1 x HDMI port
  • 1 x DisplayPort
  • 4 x USB 3.x ports
  • 2 x USB 2.0 ports
  • 1 x mic input
  • 1 x headphone/speaker output

There are also two USB-C ports, at least one of which is a thunderbolt 4 port (the other appears to be a 19V power input, although it’s unclear at this point where it can also be used for data).

MINISFORUM hasn’t announced a price for the TH50 yet, but notes that it should deliver better performance than the similar TL50, which launched earlier this year with a lower-power Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, and it should be available sooner than the new MINISFORUM mini PC with a Ryzen 5000X processor and discrete graphics that was announced a few weeks ago.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.