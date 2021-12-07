Microsoft is giving the venerable Notepad application a fresh coat of paint for Windows 11.

While the new version’s not quite ready for the general public yet, members of the Windows Insider program in the Dev Channel can try out a preview of the new Notepad.

Notepad continues to be a rather simple app for reading text files or making notes. But the new version has an updated design that includes:

  • Rounded corners
  • Mica dynamic theming
  • Dark mode support
  • Settings page
  • Multi-level undo support
  • Redesigned find and replace view

By default, the new Notepad app will automatically switch between light mode and dark mode based on your overall system preferences. But you can manually switch modes by diving into the new Settings page, which is also where you’ll find font options.

Microsoft says there are a number of known issues with this release, which is why the company is only rolling out a preview for Windows Insider rather than making the app available to folks running stable builds of Windows 11. You can read about them in Microsoft’s blog post announcing the redesigned Notepad app.

