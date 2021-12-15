For the most part you can use Windows without ever typing into the command line. That’s one of the key things that set Windows apart from its predecessor, MS-DOS. But power users may still find themselves firing up command line utilities like the Windows Command Prompt, Microsoft PowerShell, or the Windows Subsystem for Linux from time to time.

So Microsoft developed Windows Terminal as a unified application that allows you to bring all of those experiences together in one app with support for features like tabs, adjustable fonts, and much, much more. It’s been in development for a few years, and recently Microsoft made it possible to set Windows Terminal as your default command line utility on Windows 11, something that had never been possible before. Now the company says it’ll go a step further next year and eventually make Windows Terminal the default for all Windows 11 users.

Windows Terminal will become the default command line app for Windows 11 in 2022, but if you’re using Windows 11 you can already set it as the default now because, unlike earlier versions of Windows, Win11 allows you to change default terminal emulators.

The latest Windows Insider Preview build for the Dev Channel moves more items from the Control Panel to the Settings app, adds support for snap groups in the Alt+Tab view, and unlike the last build, is available for ARM64 PCs.

Microsoft and iFixit are offer tools repair techs can use with Surface devices. They help remove and re-apply battery adhesive for the Surface Laptop 3 or displays on Surface Pro 8 Surface Pro X, and Surface Pro 7+. No word on consumer versions.

The folks at Pine64 are teasing a “cool small project” for early 2022: an open hardware device aimed at both “enthusiasts and mainstream consumers.” Previous “small” projects from the company include the PineTime smartwatch and Pinecil soldering iron.

A new PlayStation 4 jailbreak tool called pOOBs4 has been released, but it requires firmware version 9.00 or earlier (which means if you’re running the latest PS4 firmware, it’s too late to jailbreak using this method).

Have an older Chromebook that no longer receives updates from Google? You can keep using it… but without security patches it gets riskier over time. Installing third-party browsers may protect browsing sessions, but not the underlying OS. You can open your Chromebook’s Settings and check the Update schedule see how long it will continue to receive updates. Or check out Google’s Auto Update policy page to see the end dates for guaranteed support for ALL Chrome OS devices.

Linux PC maker System76 has released Pop!_OS 21.10. New features for the Ubuntu-based Linux distribution with the COSMIC desktop environment include include a new Application Library launcher, Raspberry Pi 4 support, Linux 5.15 kernel & upgrade improvements.

Oppo has developed its own NPU (neural processing unit). The MariSilicon X is expected to bring better camera features to next-gen Oppo flagship phones, with support for recording 4K HDR video, among other things.

Huawei schedules the P50 Pocket for a Dec 23 launch. It’s expected to be a foldable phone, possibly with a “flip” design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Flip series (or classic flip-phones before the displays themselves were foldable).

