Folks have been hacking the Game Boy for decades, but surprisingly up until now one thing that nobody seems to have done is create a WiFi Game Boy cartridge that allows Nintendo’s original handheld game console to connect to the internet wirelessly.

Well, now we can scratch that off the list, because a hacker created a custom cartridge featuring an inexpensive 802.11b/g/n WiFi module (and a bunch of other goodies) that allow a handheld from 3 decades ago to connect to the internet.

Of course, once you’re connected, there’s only so much you’re going to want to do with a 3.5 inch, 160 x 144 pixel black and green LCD display and a few gaming buttons. But it’s still an incredibly impressive party trick.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

WiFi Game Boy cartridge [There oughta be]

This DIY Game Boy cartridge brings WiFi to the 32-year-old handheld game console with the help of an ESP8266 microcontroller in the cart. Demo projects include telnet access and a Wikipedia client.

Huawei P50 Pocket photo shoot [Harper’s Bazaar China/Weibo]

Huawei is scheduled to officially launch the P50 Pocket flip phone with a foldable display next week. But Harper’s Bazaar China has posted a few photos showing the design, complete with a circular cover display below the large camera bump. via Engadget Chinese

Framework Laptop Now Available for Pre-order in UK, Germany, and France [Framework]

After initially launching in the US and Canada, Framework’s modular laptop is now available for pre-order in the UK, France, and Germany. It’s expected to begin shipping in February and comes with localized keyboard and power adapter options.

OnePlus Buds Z2 $100 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds [OnePlus]

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds support noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos sound, and Bluetooth 5.2. Available in black or white, the $100 earbuds are rated IP55 for water resistance and run for up to 7 hours on a charge (5 hours with ANC enabled) and come with a wireless charging case.

Sony stacked CMOS Image Sensor Technology with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel [Sony]

Sony says its stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer transistor pixel brings 2X the saturation signal level for wider dynamic range and reduced noise.

IBM and Samsung say their new chip design could lead to week-long battery life on phones [The Verge]

IBM and Samsung say their Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors (VTFET) technology paves the way for chips that use 85% less power than a finFET chip and up to 2X the performance.

