Samsung’s flagship tablet lineup may grow a little larger in 2022, with the company allegedly planning to launch at least three different versions of the Galaxy Tab S8… including the first model with a camera notch.

In other tech news from around the web, Valve has provided a sneak peek at the packaging for the upcoming Steam Deck handheld gaming PC, Google has announced a new Pixel Drop with new features coming to recent Pixel phones, and TCL continues showing off flexible displays that may or may not ever show up in real products you can buy.

Looks like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 UItra will be a tablet with ultra-slim bezels, dual front-facing cameras… and a notch. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ appear to have a more traditional design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/tQZNW30Dn1 — Ev (@evleaks) December 6, 2021

Google’s latest Pixel Drop brings car crash detection for more countries, new languages for transcription in the Recorder app, support for Quick Tap to Snap from the lock screen, early access to Conversation Mode in Sound Amplifier, and more. But not every new feature is coming to every Pixel phone. Mishaal Rahman has a chart that breaks down which devices get which updates.

Here’s a chart that summarizes the availability of the new features per device. pic.twitter.com/zmttPtiIjP — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 6, 2021

According to IDC, global wearable shipments were up 9.9% in Q3, 2021, with “hearables” accounting for nearly 65% of the market, followed by wrist-worn wearables. Smartwatches have pulled even with fitness bands in the sub-$100 segment.

Valve shows off the final packaging for the Steam Deck handheld gaming PC, as well as what comes in the box (a carrying case, a power adapter and, of course, the Steam Deck itself).

An upcoming AMD 4800S Desktop Kit appears to be a micro ATX PC board with a 7nm processor based on Zen 2 architecture and support for discrete graphics. It appears to be an upgraded version of the AMD 4700S Desktop Kit that launched this summer.

TCL shows off its latest flexible display prototypes, including a smartphone display that both folds and rolls to give you more space and a concept screen that folds both inward and outward.

