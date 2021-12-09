Oppo may be the next company to introduce a foldable phone, and it looks… kind of familiar. Meanwhile, folks who installed the new Android 12 update on the OnePlus 9 may be experiencing issues and there’s a fix… it’s just not an attractive one.

Oppo Find N
Oppo Find N

And the RISC-V Summit has drawn to a close, but this week’s event led to a number of significant announcements including new specifications, a powerful new chip design from SiFive, and a new line of RISC-V chips from Imagination. But those weren’t the only new chips announced this week that use the RISC-V open instruction set architecture (ISA).

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Oppo Find N foldable phone teaser [@oppo]

Oppo Find N will be a foldable phone in the mold of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, with a cover display when folded and a larger interior screen when unfolded. More details coming Dec 15.

Epic Games Store finally has a shopping cart [@EpicGames]

Three years after launching, the Epic Games Store now has a shopping cart. In other words, instead of buying one game at a time, you can add multiple titles to your cart and pay for them all at once during checkout.

PSA: Factory resetting the OnePlus 9/9 Pro will improve your OxygenOS 12 experience [xda-developers]

OnePlus released an Android 12 update for the OnePlus 9 this week. It’s also the first major release of OxygenOS since it was merged with the Chinese ColorOS. That’s caused all sorts of bugs. But there’s a (problematic) solution: factory reset your phone.

SiFive adds mid-range Essential 6-Series RISC-V cores, including two Linux-ready models [LinuxGizmos]

SiFive Essential 6-series chips are mid-range RISC-V processors, including the U64 single-core Linux-compatible application processor as well as a quad-core U64-MC variant.

XiangShan high-performance RISC-V processor [RISC-V Summit Presentation slides]

A 2nd-gen XiangShan RISC-V processor is coming in 2022. Code-named Nanhu, it’s expected to be a 14nm chip with up to two out-of-order CPU cores at speeds up to 2 GHz.

New tools for analyzing Android, Linux, and Chromium browser performance [Microsoft]

Microsoft releases Performance Tools for Linux and Android, an open source set of tools for trace processing system calls, CPU sampling and scheduling, and more. It’s based on open source .NET Core.

PocketVM for Ubuntu Touch (Ubuntu Touch Q&A 113) [UBPorts]

PocketVM app will bring virtual machine support to smartphones running Ubuntu Touch. It’s a Qemu front-end for opening ISO images with support for setting RAM, CPU, and hard drive configurations.

Swipe typing on Linux phones with Sxmo keyboard [@zachdecook]

Swipe-typing could be coming to the Sxmo keyboard, bringing a predictive text feature to LInux phones that’s widely available on other platforms.

