Windows 11 makes it a lot tougher to change your default web browser than Windows 10… but a change in the latest Windows 11 Preview build makes it a bit easier. Hopefully it’ll graduate to the stable version of Windows 11 soon.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google has released an Android 12L Developer Preview that runs on a single device (a $600+ tablet from Lenovo with limited availability), the makers of the Vivaldi web browser have released new builds for desktop and mobile devices, and WSATools is finally publicly available in the Microsoft Store (or at least it should be soon).

Windows 11 Build 22509 default browser settings via @WithinRafael

Android 12L Developer Preview 1 is now available for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro [9to5Google]

Android 12L Developer Preview arrives for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, so now you can try the tablet & foldable optimized version of Android on real hardware – if you have the only supported device, a $600+ tablet that may only be available in the UK so far.

You can find the details at dev.lenovo.com

Windows build 22509 has a new browser Set default button. [@WithinRafael]

The latest Windows 11 Preview Build brings back an option to set your default browser for opening most web links with a single click (but you’ll still have to make manual changes if you want to open PDF or other files in the browser of your choice.

Vivaldi 5.0: Announcing Shareable Themes, Translate Panel and more [Vivaldi]

Vivaldi 5.0 web browser brings support for sharing customized themes, a new Translate Panel, and an optional pop-out download menu. The Vivaldi Android app, meanwhile, now supports two-level tab stacks and support for panels on tablets and Chromebooks.

Intel fulfills its promise, releases Windows 11 driver for long-dead Kaby Lake G with Vega M [Neowin]

Intel releases a driver update bringing Windows 11 support to its Kaby Lake-G chips featuring 8th-gen Intel Core CPUs and AMD Radeon Vega M integrated graphics. The update also brings performance optimizations for some games.

WSATools 0.1.70 is now available from the Microsoft Store [@Simizfo]

WSATools is an app for sideloading Android apps on computers running Windows 11 with the Windows Subsystem for Android installed. After a few speedbumps, it should now be available to the public via the Microsoft Store.

BeagleV update [BeagleBoard Forum]

Two new RISC-V boards are under development under the BeagleV brand, each with a different processor. Details are light so far, but they’ll follow the much-hyped BeagleV Starlight board that was cancelled earlier this year.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.