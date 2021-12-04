Windows 11 makes it a lot tougher to change your default web browser than Windows 10… but a change in the latest Windows 11 Preview build makes it a bit easier. Hopefully it’ll graduate to the stable version of Windows 11 soon.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google has released an Android 12L Developer Preview that runs on a single device (a $600+ tablet from Lenovo with limited availability), the makers of the Vivaldi web browser have released new builds for desktop and mobile devices, and WSATools is finally publicly available in the Microsoft Store (or at least it should be soon).

Android 12L Developer Preview arrives for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, so now you can try the tablet & foldable optimized version of Android on real hardware – if you have the only supported device, a $600+ tablet that may only be available in the UK so far.

You can find the details at dev.lenovo.com.

The latest Windows 11 Preview Build brings back an option to set your default browser for opening most web links with a single click (but you’ll still have to make manual changes if you want to open PDF or other files in the browser of your choice.

Windows build 22509 has a new browser [Set default] button. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kRDFPKfJMv — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) December 1, 2021

Vivaldi 5.0 web browser brings support for sharing customized themes, a new Translate Panel, and an optional pop-out download menu. The Vivaldi Android app, meanwhile, now supports two-level tab stacks and support for panels on tablets and Chromebooks.

Vivaldi 5.0 is here! There’s a lot to talk about, so strap in. 🤠 The highlights: 🌈 Theme Sharing is live!

🤟 New Translate Panel (with auto-translate 🤯)

✌️ Two-Level Tab Stacks on Android

🥳 Tablet version now has Panels https://t.co/47s2DiIuUv — Vivaldi (@vivaldibrowser) December 2, 2021

Intel releases a driver update bringing Windows 11 support to its Kaby Lake-G chips featuring 8th-gen Intel Core CPUs and AMD Radeon Vega M integrated graphics. The update also brings performance optimizations for some games.

WSATools is an app for sideloading Android apps on computers running Windows 11 with the Windows Subsystem for Android installed. After a few speedbumps, it should now be available to the public via the Microsoft Store.

WSATools 0.1.70 is now available: WSATools is NOW PUBLIC on the Microsoft Store! Thanks everyone who helped 🥰 This update also improves ADB installation, now it won’t crash anymore for those of you that had this bug. This also fixes a few loading screens getting stuck! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/XN6z0aR919 — Simone Franco (@Simizfo) December 2, 2021

Two new RISC-V boards are under development under the BeagleV brand, each with a different processor. Details are light so far, but they’ll follow the much-hyped BeagleV Starlight board that was cancelled earlier this year.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.