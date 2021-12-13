Google Chrome is the most widely used web browser in the world today. But back in December, 2000 Google wasn’t ready to launch its own web browser. So instead the company introduced Google Toolbar, which added a Google Search box and other features to Microsoft’s Internet Explorer.

It was updated a number of times over the years, but now that Internet Explorer is in the rear view mirror, Google has pulled the plug on Toolbar… which Ars Technica noticed was actually still available for download up until a few days shy of its 21st birthday, even though it had some outdated features like a Google+ button for the social network Google killed off almost three years ago.

Here’s a roundup of recent (and some old) tech news from around the web.

Google Toolbar is dead at (almost) 21. Sometime last week Google stopped offering the browser add-on for Internet Explorer which added a Google search bar, Google Translate, spell checking, a pop-up blocker and other features.

The Android 12 update that rolled out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro was the first to merged OxygenOS and ColorOS code into a “new” OxygenOS. It was buggy as hell, and now OnePlus has stopped rolling out the update while it works on fixes.

iOS and iPadOS 15.2 is out with a new App Privacy Report that displays how often apps access sensitive features like location, photos, camera, mic, and contacts. There are also new safety features, bug fixes, and support for the new Apple Music Voice Plan.

Microsoft rebrands its PC game subscription service to the less confusing PC Game Pass (it used to be Xbox Game Pass for PC… whether you owned an Xbox console or not).

The Analogue Pocket handheld retro game console is now shipping to early customers and the first reviews are in… and they’re glowing. Not everyone will likely pay $220 to play Game Boy titles in 2021, but if you do they’ll look better than ever.

Here are just some of the reviews so far:

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.