The LG UltraGear 17G90Q is a gaming laptop with a 17.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 300 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H 45-watt processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics.

It’s also LG’s first gaming laptop, and it’s set to go on sale in the US and South Korea in the first quarter of 2022.

While the laptop is a bit larger than most of the computers we cover at Liliputing, I figured it’s worth covering as LG’s first entry into the gaming laptop space. The company also knows a thing or two about thin and light designs thanks to the long-running LG Gram line of ultraportable notebooks. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the UltraGear 17G90Q measures less than 0.84 inches thick and has relatively slim top and side bezels around the display.

The laptop is powered by a 93 Wh battery and features an aluminum chassis, vapor chamber cooling, and quad 2-watt speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound.

Under the hood there are dual SODIMM slots for memory and two M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs. LG will offer configurations with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q also has a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, a 1080p webcam with dual microphones, an IR camera for face recognition, and Intel Killer wireless with support for WiFi 6E.

LG hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the company plans to show off the laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

press release