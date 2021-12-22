After years of 16:9 displays dominating the laptop and desktop monitor space, we’re starting to see a growing number of other options including displays with 16:10 and 3:2 aspect ratios for folks who prefer extra vertical screen space.
The LG DualUp monitor is something a little different. It’s a 27.6 inch, 2560 x 2880 pixel display with an unusual 16:18 aspect ratio. In other words, it’s taller than it is wide, and LG says it gives you the same kind of screen space you’d get if you stacked two 21.5 inch displays with one on top of the other.
LG says the DualUp 28MQ780 display has a “vertical split view function” that makes it easy to divide content across the top and bottom of the display as if you were using two screens, but without any gap between the displays and without the need for two power adapters.
The company says “the double height screen… helps reduce side-to-side head movements, the main cause of neck pain.” I imagine it will result in more up and down next movement, but that’s a more natural motion for your neck to make.
The monitor features an IPS LCD display with 98% DCI-P color gamut, support for HDR10, and up to 300-nits of brightness. It has a 5ms response time, built-in 7W stereo speakers, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and three USB-C ports (one for input and two for output if you want to use the monitor like a hub, with support for delivering 96W of power, which means you may be able to power the display and a laptop using a single power cable).
LG hasn’t revealed pricing or availability yet, but the company says it will announce more details during its CES event on January 4, 2022.
I get the ergonomic benefits, by having something closer to a square shape, you have a balance of horizontal and vertical neck movements, in a smaller range.
However, the dual-landscape window concept just isn’t something that I personally need. I use two monitors because my needs are almost never a simple as that. Most of the time I want to use one application in a landscape orientation, and another application in portrait.
I use one 16:9 monitor in landscape, and an 21:9 ultrawide monitor in portrait orientation. This serves 75% of my needs, and I can easily rotate one of them for other scenarios.
However, I do see some big benefits for using a single application across the entire screen. I do lots of work inside Chrome Developer Tools, which I keep docked on the bottom half of my screen. My constant wish is always to have more vertical screen space, so that dev tools doesn’t leave me with a small sliver of screen space for the page itself.
I don’t know about the neck pain. I’m using two monitors right now, and I move my eyeballs more than my neck. My neck rotates maybe something like 10 degrees? I could just as credibly assert that the primary cause of neck pain is lack of exercise and holding your head in a slouch which comes from using a screen that’s mostly just sitting on the desk, and/or not knowing how to touch type.
That being said, I can think of reasons you might want a monitor like this. Mostly, so you wouldn’t have to scroll so much. But that could be solved easily with a 16:9 monitor that has a VESA mount and can rotate vertically and horizontally with the push of a button on the bezel, plus some drivers that tell the computer the display has been rotated. Or you know, just having a second, vertical monitor, but I still like the idea for single monitor setups.
I worked for a company 15 years ago that assigned me two small monitors, stacked vertically. It was terrible UX then, and it’s terrible now. Most humans spend their day looking around the horizontal plane, since that’s where all the trees and people and cars and doors tend to be … so I don’t get LG’s insistence that vertical neck movement is any more natural.
I could see this being useful if it was combined with another monitor of the same type (…. horizontally.)