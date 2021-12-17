The LG Wing was one of the last (and weirdest) smartphones LG released before the company exited the smartphone space earlier this year. What looks at first glance like a normal smartphone with a 6.8 inch display is actually a dual-screen phone with a smaller 3.9 inch display that folds out to give the Wing a T-shaped design.

Theoretically this lets you view multiple apps at once or use the smaller portion as a controller. But now that the phone has been discontinued, one hacker has found another use for the smaller screen – rip out the smartphone’s guts and cram them behind the display to create a small standalone.

In a short video posted to Chinese site bilbibili, the hacker shows an LG Wing that’s been disassembled and repurposed to build a tiny-but-functional smartphone.

While the video is light on details, it looks like the hacker discovered that the smartphone’s mainboard and battery could both fit behind the smaller display if they were stacked on top of one another. The end result is a rather thick, but apparently functional phone.

The LG Wing’s original specs included a 6.8 inch 2460 x 1080 pixel plastic OLED primary display, that 3.9 inch, 1240 x 1080 pixel pOLED secondary display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, a 4,000 mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint reader.

It’s unclear if all of those parts have been transplanted into the new Wingless mini, but at the end of the video you can see a brief demo showing that the touchscreen display is functional, the pop-up camera seems to have survived the surgery, and there’s even an LED light bar on top of the small-screen smartphone.

It’s unclear whether it can do things like, you know, connect to the internet or make phone calls, but if anyone who understands Chinese wants to watch the video and let us know if there are some details we might have missed, the comments are open.

via @MishaalRahman