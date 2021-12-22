The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gaming. It’s the first gaming tablet from Lenovo, and might actually be the first Android tablet from any company designed specifically for gaming since NVIDIA discontinued its Shield line of tablets.

First teased in a few social media posts earlier this month, now we have some details… about the tablet’s name and display. But we still don’t know much about the tablet’s other specs like the processor, memory, storage, battery, or cooling system.

What we do know is that the Lenovo Legion Y700 has an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

According to a report from Chinese news site IT Home, the display features an LCD screen, JBL audio, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.

A picture of the tablet also shows relatively slim bezels around at least two sides of the display and a single rear camera with an LED flash.

There’s no word on the price, release date, or whether this tablet will be released outside of China. But Lenovo does have a track record of offering Android-powered gaming devices internationally.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel and Legion Phone Duel 2 were both release in global markets, although they were never made widely available in North America, where Lenovo doesn’t typically sell phones bearing the company’s brand name (although since Motorola Mobility is a subsidiary of Lenovo, you can technically buy Lenovo phones in North America).

