There are a growing number of inexpensive small form-factor desktop computers powered by Intel’s new Celeron N5095 Jasper Lake processor. But the new JK01 PC may be the cheapest yet.

It’s a 5.4″ x 4.9″ x 2″ computer that sells for about $140 and up.

The starting price is for a barebones model with no memory and storage, but it doesn’t cost much more than that to pick up a model configured with some of each:

8GB/128GB for $199

8GB/256GB for $219

8GB/512GB for $238

16GB/512GB for $325

Each version of the little computer is powered by Intel’s Celeron N5095 processor, which is a 15-watt quad-core chip with a 2GHz base frequency, support for turbo boost speeds up to 2.9 GHz, and Intel UHD graphics with support for 4K video and DirectX 12.

The computer has two SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for SATA or NVMe storage, and a drive bay for an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x VGA

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio line out

1 x 3.5mm mic in

1 x microSD card reader

And the little computer supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connections. According to product listings, the system supports Windows 10 and Linux, but it’s unclear if it actually comes with an activated Windows license pre-installed (obviously you’ll need to supply your own OS if you purchase the barebones model which doesn’t come with any storage).