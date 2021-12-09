The Intel NUC 11 Performance, also known by the code name Panther Canyon, is a small form-factor desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor.

First announced in January, the computer was never widely available: initially having only launched in the Asia Pacific region, although a limited number of units were eventually sold globally. Now Intel is discontinuing some of its Panther Canyon NUC altogether, just months after it launched.

The company has updated the product listings for its Panther Canyon lineup to note that two models have been discontinued: the NUC11PAKi3 and NUC1PAKi7 with 40-watt Intel Core i3-1115G4 and Core i7-1165G7 processors, respectively.

Intel tends to offer NUC computers in two sizes: tall models with room for an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and short models with just an M.2 slot for solid state storage. These are two of the short models.

That means the only remaining “short” Panther Canyon NUC is the NUC11PAKi5 with a Core i7-1135G7 processor, with a case that measures 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″. All the other models that are still available (if you can find one) are tall versions that measure about half an inch thicker.

It’s unclear how long Intel will continue to offer the tall models, but I wouldn’t bank on them sticking around for long. The company said supply chain constraints led to the limited launch earlier this year, and the global supply chain backup hasn’t really eased over the course of the year, so it’s unlikely to get easier for Intel to ramp up production of this model.

Instead, it’s more likely that the company will shift its focus to next-gen gear. CES 2022 is just around the corner, and the company has a habit of using the show to unveil next-gen NUC hardware. So it’s likely that we’ll be hearing about NUC systems with 12th-gen Intel Core processors based on Alder Lake architecture soon.

If you don’t want to wait until next year to pick up an NUC though, there are still a few options with 11th-gen chips, including:

And, of course, there’s no shortage of mini PCs with 11th-gen Intel Core processors from other companies.

via FanlessTech