As expected, Huawei has introduced its answer to the Samsung Galaxy Flip line of smartphones. The new Huawei P50 Pocket is a modern flip-phone with a 6.9 inch, 120 Hz OLED display that can fold in half to make the phone easy to slide into a pocket.

Want to use the camera or check your notifications without unfolding the phone first? There’s also a small cover display set in a circle that mirrors the design of the phone’s camera bump.

That cover display is a 1.04 inch, 340 x 340 pixel OLED display, and Huawei says you can use that 1 inch display to view widgets for all sorts of apps including maps, weather apps, and music players. You can even use it as a viewfinder to help frame your shots when taking a selfie using the smartphone’s primary camera system.

Those primary cameras include a 40MP quad-pixel camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120 degree filed of view and a 32MP “ultra spectrum” camera for capturing greater color depth.

The phone’s primary display is a 2790 a 1188 pixel display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch cut out for the front-facing 10.7MP camera. The display has a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 300 Hz touch sampling rate.

Huawei says its phone has a proprietary hinge that allows the P50 Pocket to fold completely flat, unlike Samsung’s clamshell-style foldables, which leave a bit of a gap near the crease.

Under the hood, the smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor (there’s no support for 5G on this model), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock, a 4,000 mAh battery, a 40W fast charger, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The phone has a UBSB 2.0 Type-C port but no dedicated ehadphone jack.

The smartphone measures 15.2mm thick when folded or 7.2mm when unfolded and weighs 190 grams (6.7 ounces). It ships with Huawei’s EMUI 12 software, which is based on Android 12.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is available in China for about $1400 and up. There’s no word on if or when customers in other countries will be able to purchase the phone.