The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is a premium thin and light laptop with a 14.2 inch, 3120 x x 2080 pixel LTPS display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 92.5% screen-to-body ratio thanks to slim bezels around all sides.

It’s the sort of display that makes a laptop stand out, particularly a compact laptop that weighs less than 3.1 pounds and measures just 0.61 inches thick. But it’s undercut a bit by the fact that Huawei’s flagship laptop for 2022 will ship with a processor that’s very 2021.

The notebook is powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor that, to be fair, is a pretty nice chip featuring 4 cores, 8 threads, support for burst frequencies up to 5 GHz, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. It’s probably the best 15-watt chip Intel introduced in 2021.

It’s just that Huawei’s laptop has 2022 in the name and it’s going on sale less than two weeks before Intel and AMD are expected to announce their next-gen mobile processors. Intel’s upcoming 12th-gen chips expected to feature a new hybrid design that combines high-performance and energy-efficient CPU cores to deliver better performance and potentially longer battery life. Less is known about AMD’s next-gen chips, but the company has been on a roll in recent years.

And that could make the 9,499 CNY ($1,490) starting price for the new MateBook X Pro 2022 a little tougher to swallow than it would have been if Huawei had introduced the same laptop a few months ago.

In addition to a high-quality display and an 11th-gen Intel processor, the notebook has 16GB of LPDDR4 memory, a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, a total of six speakers (including four woofers) and four microphones, and a 720p webcam in the slim bezel above the display with support for face recognition.

The backlit keyboard features 1.5mm key travel and there’s a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. And the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 has a 60 Wh battery and a 65W USB-C charger that the company says can provide up to 2 hours of battery life from a 15 minute charge.

Ports include a 3.5mm headset jack and four USB Type-C ports, and the laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

