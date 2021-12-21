The GPD Pocket 3 is a mini-laptop computer with an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, a convertible tablet-style design that allows you to use it as a laptop or tablet, and a modular port system that allows you to swap out one of the computer’s USB ports for one of several optional modules.
The Pocket 3 went up for pre-order last month for $650 and up during an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. That campaign ended this week, but GPD is continuing to accept pre-orders through Indiegogo InDemand. You’ll just have to pay about $50 more. The Pocket 3 should begin shipping to backers in January, 2022.
Prices now range from $700 for a GPD Pocket 3 with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to $1049 for a version with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a faster 1TB SSD.
You can also pay an extra $80 for a set of modules that let you replace a USB Type-A port with either an RS-232 Serial port or a KVM module with HDMI and USB-C input, allowing you to use the computer as a handheld terminal for direct connections to servers or other PCs.
The Pocket 3 measures 198 x 137 x 20mm (7.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″) and weighs 725 grams (about 1.6 pounds), making it pretty small for a laptop, but not quite small enough to slide into a pocket.
It’s designed as a portable machine for IT professionals looking for a solution a little more powerful and versatile than the 5.5 inch GPD microPC, and as I noted in my GPD Pocket 3 review the new model has a decent keyboard for touch-typing, a trackpad that’s awkwardly placed above the keyboard, but which makes input fairly simple, and support for a pressure-sensitive pen for folks who’d prefer to write notes or draw on the screen.
Battery life is nothing to write home about – a model with an Intel Core i7 processor died after about 5 hours of streaming video from YouTube over WiFi. But it comes with a 65W USB-C charger which should allow you to top up the battery reasonably quickly. The mini-laptop can also be charged from a USB power bank that supports 45W or higher charging.
One other thing to keep in mind before placing an order though, is that GPD has a track record of delivering innovating, but sometimes buggy hardware. And since GPD is a small company doing business from China with little international presence, it can be difficult to get customer support or technical support if you have any problems. So I typically recommend only ordering the company’s products if you’re willing to eat the costs if you run into trouble.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the GPD Pocket 3:
|GPD Pocket 3 specs
|Processor
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000
4 cores / 4 threads
1.1 GHz base / 3.3 GHz turbo
1.5MB L2 cache
4MB L3 cache
6W / 10W TDP
Tremont architecture
|Intel Core i7-1195G7
4 cores / 8 threads
2.9 GHz base / 5 GHz turbo
5MB L2 cache
12MB L3 cache
12W – 25W TDP
Tiger Lake UP3 architecture
|Graphics
|Intel UHD 630
32 execution units
350 MHz base / 850 MHz max
256 shaders
[email protected] Hz
DirectX 12
OpenGL 4.5
|Intel Iris Xe with 96eu
96 execution units
400 MHz base / 1.4 GHz max
768 shaders
[email protected] Hz
DirectX 12.1
OpenGL 4.6
|Display
|8 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
248 ppi
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
180 degree hinge
|8 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
248 ppi
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
180 degree hinge
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4x-2933
(LPDDR4x-4266, but the Pentium N6000 SoC limits speeds to 2933 MHz)
|16GB LPDDR4x-3733
Configurable up to 4266 MHz in BIOS
|Storage
|M.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 SSD
512GB
|M.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 or 1.4 SSD
1TB
|Modular port
|USB-A (included)
RS-232 (sold separately)
KVM / USB input (sold separately)
|USB-A (included)
RS-232 (sold separately)
KVM / USB input (sold separately)
|Other Ports
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo
|Wireless
|Intel AX201
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Intel AX210
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Keyboard
|QWERTY chiclet-style keys
Backlit
|QWERTY chiclet-style keys
Backlit
|Webcam
|2MP
77 degree field of view
|2MP
77 degree field of view
|Battery & Charging
|38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery
45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A)
|38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery
45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
TPM 2.0
|Fingerprint reader
TPM 2.0
|Cooling
|Active (fan)
|Active (fan)
|Stylus
|Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0
4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
Sold separately
|Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0
4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
Sold separately
|Materials
|Aluminum unibody chassis
|Aluminum unibody chassis
|Dimensions
|198 x 137 x 20mm
|198 x 137 x 20mm
|Weight
|725 grams
|725 grams
|Price (during crowdfunding)
|$650 for Pocket 3
$730 for Pocket 3 + module
|$999 for Pocket 3
$1079 for Pocket 3 + module
|Price (Indiegogo InDemand)
|$700 for Pocket 3
$780 for Pocket 3 + module
|$1049 for Pocket 3
$1130 for Pocket 3 + module
You can find more performance notes and other details in Liliputing’s GPD Pocket 3 Review.