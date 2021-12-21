The GPD Pocket 3 is a mini-laptop computer with an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, a convertible tablet-style design that allows you to use it as a laptop or tablet, and a modular port system that allows you to swap out one of the computer’s USB ports for one of several optional modules.

The Pocket 3 went up for pre-order last month for $650 and up during an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. That campaign ended this week, but GPD is continuing to accept pre-orders through Indiegogo InDemand. You’ll just have to pay about $50 more. The Pocket 3 should begin shipping to backers in January, 2022.

Prices now range from $700 for a GPD Pocket 3 with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to $1049 for a version with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a faster 1TB SSD.

You can also pay an extra $80 for a set of modules that let you replace a USB Type-A port with either an RS-232 Serial port or a KVM module with HDMI and USB-C input, allowing you to use the computer as a handheld terminal for direct connections to servers or other PCs.

The Pocket 3 measures 198 x 137 x 20mm (7.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″) and weighs 725 grams (about 1.6 pounds), making it pretty small for a laptop, but not quite small enough to slide into a pocket.

It’s designed as a portable machine for IT professionals looking for a solution a little more powerful and versatile than the 5.5 inch GPD microPC, and as I noted in my GPD Pocket 3 review the new model has a decent keyboard for touch-typing, a trackpad that’s awkwardly placed above the keyboard, but which makes input fairly simple, and support for a pressure-sensitive pen for folks who’d prefer to write notes or draw on the screen.

Battery life is nothing to write home about – a model with an Intel Core i7 processor died after about 5 hours of streaming video from YouTube over WiFi. But it comes with a 65W USB-C charger which should allow you to top up the battery reasonably quickly. The mini-laptop can also be charged from a USB power bank that supports 45W or higher charging.

One other thing to keep in mind before placing an order though, is that GPD has a track record of delivering innovating, but sometimes buggy hardware. And since GPD is a small company doing business from China with little international presence, it can be difficult to get customer support or technical support if you have any problems. So I typically recommend only ordering the company’s products if you’re willing to eat the costs if you run into trouble.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the GPD Pocket 3:

GPD Pocket 3 specs Processor Intel Pentium Silver N6000

4 cores / 4 threads

1.1 GHz base / 3.3 GHz turbo

1.5MB L2 cache

4MB L3 cache

6W / 10W TDP

Tremont architecture Intel Core i7-1195G7

4 cores / 8 threads

2.9 GHz base / 5 GHz turbo

5MB L2 cache

12MB L3 cache

12W – 25W TDP

Tiger Lake UP3 architecture Graphics Intel UHD 630

32 execution units

350 MHz base / 850 MHz max

256 shaders

[email protected] Hz

DirectX 12

OpenGL 4.5 Intel Iris Xe with 96eu

96 execution units

400 MHz base / 1.4 GHz max

768 shaders

[email protected] Hz

DirectX 12.1

OpenGL 4.6 Display 8 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

248 ppi

IPS LCD

500 nits

10-point multitouch

180 degree hinge 8 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

248 ppi

IPS LCD

500 nits

10-point multitouch

180 degree hinge RAM 8GB LPDDR4x-2933

(LPDDR4x-4266, but the Pentium N6000 SoC limits speeds to 2933 MHz) 16GB LPDDR4x-3733

Configurable up to 4266 MHz in BIOS Storage M.2 2280

PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 SSD

512GB M.2 2280

PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 or 1.4 SSD

1TB Modular port USB-A (included)

RS-232 (sold separately)

KVM / USB input (sold separately) USB-A (included)

RS-232 (sold separately)

KVM / USB input (sold separately) Other Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo 1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo Wireless Intel AX201

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Intel AX210

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Keyboard QWERTY chiclet-style keys

Backlit QWERTY chiclet-style keys

Backlit Webcam 2MP

77 degree field of view 2MP

77 degree field of view Battery & Charging 38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery

45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A) 38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery

45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack Security Fingerprint reader

TPM 2.0 Fingerprint reader

TPM 2.0 Cooling Active (fan) Active (fan) Stylus Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0

4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Sold separately Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0

4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Sold separately Materials Aluminum unibody chassis Aluminum unibody chassis Dimensions 198 x 137 x 20mm 198 x 137 x 20mm Weight 725 grams 725 grams Price (during crowdfunding) $650 for Pocket 3

$730 for Pocket 3 + module $999 for Pocket 3

$1079 for Pocket 3 + module Price (Indiegogo InDemand) $700 for Pocket 3

$780 for Pocket 3 + module $1049 for Pocket 3

$1130 for Pocket 3 + module

You can find more performance notes and other details in Liliputing’s GPD Pocket 3 Review.