The GPD Pocket 3 is a mini-laptop computer with an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, a convertible tablet-style design that allows you to use it as a laptop or tablet, and a modular port system that allows you to swap out one of the computer’s USB ports for one of several optional modules.

The Pocket 3 went up for pre-order last month for $650 and up during an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. That campaign ended this week, but GPD is continuing to accept pre-orders through Indiegogo InDemand. You’ll just have to pay about $50 more. The Pocket 3 should begin shipping to backers in January, 2022.

Prices now range from $700 for a GPD Pocket 3 with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to $1049 for a version with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a faster 1TB SSD.

You can also pay an extra $80 for a set of modules that let you replace a USB Type-A port with either an RS-232 Serial port or a KVM module with HDMI and USB-C input, allowing you to use the computer as a handheld terminal for direct connections to servers or other PCs.

The Pocket 3 measures 198 x 137 x 20mm (7.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″) and weighs 725 grams (about 1.6 pounds), making it pretty small for a laptop, but not quite small enough to slide into a pocket.

It’s designed as a portable machine for IT professionals looking for a solution a little more powerful and versatile than the 5.5 inch GPD microPC, and as I noted in my GPD Pocket 3 review the new model has a decent keyboard for touch-typing, a trackpad that’s awkwardly placed above the keyboard, but which makes input fairly simple, and support for a pressure-sensitive pen for folks who’d prefer to write notes or draw on the screen.

Battery life is nothing to write home about – a model with an Intel Core i7 processor died after about 5 hours of streaming video from YouTube over WiFi. But it comes with a 65W USB-C charger which should allow you to top up the battery reasonably quickly. The mini-laptop can also be charged from a USB power bank that supports 45W or higher charging.

One other thing to keep in mind before placing an order though, is that GPD has a track record of delivering innovating, but sometimes buggy hardware. And since GPD is a small company doing business from China with little international presence, it can be difficult to get customer support or technical support if you have any problems. So I typically recommend only ordering the company’s products if you’re willing to eat the costs if you run into trouble.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the GPD Pocket 3:

GPD Pocket 3 specs
ProcessorIntel Pentium Silver N6000
4 cores / 4 threads
1.1 GHz base / 3.3 GHz turbo
1.5MB L2 cache
4MB L3 cache
6W / 10W TDP
Tremont architecture		Intel Core i7-1195G7
4 cores / 8 threads
2.9 GHz base / 5 GHz turbo
5MB L2 cache
12MB L3 cache
12W – 25W TDP
Tiger Lake UP3 architecture
GraphicsIntel UHD 630
32 execution units
350 MHz base / 850 MHz max
256 shaders
[email protected] Hz
DirectX 12
OpenGL 4.5		Intel Iris Xe with 96eu
96 execution units
400 MHz base / 1.4 GHz max
768 shaders
[email protected] Hz
DirectX 12.1
OpenGL 4.6
Display8 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
248 ppi
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
180 degree hinge		8 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
248 ppi
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
180 degree hinge
RAM8GB LPDDR4x-2933
(LPDDR4x-4266, but the Pentium N6000 SoC limits speeds to 2933 MHz)		16GB LPDDR4x-3733
Configurable up to 4266 MHz in BIOS
StorageM.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 SSD
512GB		M.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 or 1.4 SSD
1TB
Modular portUSB-A (included)
RS-232 (sold separately)
KVM / USB input (sold separately)		USB-A (included)
RS-232 (sold separately)
KVM / USB input (sold separately)
Other Ports1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo		1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo
WirelessIntel AX201
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0		Intel AX210
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
KeyboardQWERTY chiclet-style keys
Backlit		QWERTY chiclet-style keys
Backlit
Webcam2MP
77 degree field of view		2MP
77 degree field of view
Battery & Charging38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery
45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A)		38.5Wh 10,000 mAh battery
45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A)
AudioStereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack		Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
SecurityFingerprint reader
TPM 2.0		Fingerprint reader
TPM 2.0
CoolingActive (fan)Active (fan)
StylusMicrosoft Pen Protocol 2.0
4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
Sold separately		Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0
4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
Sold separately
MaterialsAluminum unibody chassisAluminum unibody chassis
Dimensions198 x 137 x 20mm198 x 137 x 20mm
Weight725 grams725 grams
Price (during crowdfunding)$650 for Pocket 3
$730 for Pocket 3 + module		$999 for Pocket 3
$1079 for Pocket 3 + module
Price (Indiegogo InDemand)$700 for Pocket 3
$780 for Pocket 3 + module		$1049 for Pocket 3
$1130 for Pocket 3 + module

You can find more performance notes and other details in Liliputing’s GPD Pocket 3 Review.

