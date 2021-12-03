Google Pixel Watch rumors just won’t go away, but a new round claims that the company will finally put one up for sale in 2022.

Currently referred to by its codename Rohan, the smartwatch may be the same device that was revealed to tech analyst Jon Prosser earlier this year.

One reason that Google may finally be ready to move on a Pixel Watch is the arrival of Tensor. Google’s first in-house processor debuted in the Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro this year and could provide the “brains” for the Pixel Watch, too.

Insider reports that Google has already been testing Rohan internally with staffers outside the wearables division. A feedback session was just held with those testers last month.

While very little is known about the watch at this point, it will reportedly not be sold under the Fitbit Brand. It will, however, showcase the Fitbit integration that Google is currently building into Wear OS.

It’s also been stated that Google will price the Pixel Watch in line with Apple’s offerings. Fitbit does already offer the Sense at $299, so Google’s plan may be to position the Pixel Watch as a competitor to Apple’s Watches with cellular connectivity in the $400 to $500 range.

via Insider and The Verge