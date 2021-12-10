Gigabyte is updating its BRIX line of mini PCs with new models sporting AMD Ryzen 5000U “Cezanne” processors.

First unveiled in June, Gigabyte has added details for the new Gigabyte BRIX Extreme series to its website, which means we have more details about the 5.5″ x 5.3″ x 1.7″ computer with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor.

The computer measures 5.4″ x 5.3″ x 2″ and feature AMD’s 15-watt chips with Zen 2 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics. Three basic models are available, with processor options including:

Ryzen 3 5300U

Ryzen 5 5500U

Ryzen 7 5700U

But there are total of eight different models on the Gigabyte website, because some versions come with optional upgrade kits that let you replace a hard drive bay with two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 slots or one extra M.2 slot plus a second RJ45 Ethernet jack and an RS232 COM port.

Each model has a selection of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x USB-C w/DisplayPort functionality

1 x USB-C

5 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

And each supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory (with two SODIMM slots) and has at least one M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA storage.

The new BRIX Extreme mini PC can drive up to four displays and features an AMD RZ6088 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

This article was first published June 1, 2021 and last updated November 10, 2021.

via TechPowerUp