PC maker Eurocom has a history of stuffing desktop computer parts into laptops, but the new Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 may be the company’s most powerful desktop replacement to date.

It’s a 5.7 pound laptop computer with a 15.6 inch, 240 HZ display, support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and an AMD AM4 socket that allows the laptop to be configured with up to a 105-watt AMD Ryen 9 5950HX 16-core processor.

Prices start at $2099 for a model with a full HD display, a 65-watt AMD Ryzen 7 5800HX processor, NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, an Intel AX200 wireless card, a 230W AC adapter, and no operating system. You can pay extra to upgrade each of those specs.

Standard features include two M.2 2280 slots for NVMe storage, a 2.5 inch (7mm height) bay for a hard drive or SSD, two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader. Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio (headphone/mic)

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

With a 62 Wh battery, I wouldn’t exactly expect stellar battery life from this laptop with desktop-class hardware. But it’s at least a little more portable than a typical desktop, in that you can at least pick it up and move it from room to room without making multiple trips. The battery is also user replaceable – you can purchase a spare for $120 if you want to be able to swap out batteries on the go.

The laptop also has stereo 2W speakers and a 1MP webcam, although if you value privacy over ease-of-video-conferencing, you can pay extra to have some features removed:

$49 to remove the webcam

$69 to remove the webcam and mic

$99 to remove the webcam, mic, and wireless card

That’s… an interesting option. While it likely takes a bit of work to remove those components, Eurocom is charging more to deliver less hardware.

The Nightsky ARX315 is clearly a niche device designed for customers who want the power of a high-performance desktop computer combined with the portability of a laptop. Weighing 5.7 pounds and measuring 361 x 258 x 32.5mm (14.4″ x 10.3″ x 1.3″), the ARX315 clearly isn’t the most portable laptop around. But it’s certainly one of the most powerful.

via NotebookCheck and @EurocomTech