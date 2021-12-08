ECS is updating its Liva line of small form-factor desktop computers with two new models powered by Intel’s low-power Jasper Lake processors.

The new ECS Liva Z3 is a 5″ x 4.6″ x 1.4″ computer with support for up to an Intel Pentium Silver N600 processor, while the new Liva Z3E is a slightly taller model at 2.1″ with two RS232 COM ports and room for an optional 2.5″ hard drive or SSD.

Both systems support up to 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, both have an M.2 2280 PCIe slot for a solid state drive.

Other common features include:

  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x mini DisplayPort
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • M.2 2230 key for wireless card

ECS says the mini PCs each support up to two 4K displays and WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and the little computers should offer up to 35% better performance than previous-generation models thanks to the move to Intel’s latest Atom-based processors.

The company will offer a choice of Intel Celeron N4500, Celeron N5100 and Pentium Silver N6000 processors, all of which are 6-watt chips based on Intel’s 10nm Jasper Lake architecture.

ECS Liva Z3

ECS Liva Z3E

press release

