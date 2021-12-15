Most modern laptops have a webcam above the screen, and if you buy a USB webcam for use with a desktop computer, odds are you usually place it atop a monitor.

But that might not always be the best place for a camera, so Dell developed Concept Pari, a wireless webcam that’s easy to reposition. Just pick it up and you can hold the camera in your hands, attach it to a different portion of the display, or stick it on another dock to point in any direction.

Concept Pari is a 1080p webcam that has a built-in mic, battery, and WiFi capabilities. It’s designed to fit into a charging dock that you’ll probably position above your display. But because it’s a wireless camera, you can pick it up and continue using it while pointing the camera at your desk, out the window, or anywhere else if you want other folks on a video call to see something that wouldn’t otherwise be in the frame.

Thanks to magnets, you can also just stick the camera to the middle of your display for improved line-of-sight.

While Dell is positioning Concept Pari as a device for the workplace, I suspect this sort of solution would also come in handy for folks on personal calls who want to point the camera at pets or young kids who might be too squirmy to stay in the picture otherwise.

Dell is calling its wireless webcam a concept for now and the company hasn’t announced any plans to actually bring it to market. But it’s one of several new concepts Dell is showing off this month.

Others include the Concept Luna repairable, sustainable laptop, a Concept Stanza note-taking device with an 11 inch display but no extraneous features like cameras or speakers, and Dell’s new Concept Flow wireless workplace system that users wireless charging and WiFi 6E docking technology to allow you to move your laptop between one workspace and another to immediately connect to mice, displays, keyboards, and networks without plugging anything in.