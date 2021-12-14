Dell has unveiled a new concept PC that the company says would have about a 50% lower carbon footprint than a typical laptop. That’s achieved through a series of design choices that not only bring down the up-front environmental impact, but also the long-term impact by making the computer easy to repair and making parts easy to reuse.

Unfortunately Dell says its Concept Luna is just a proof-of-concept device for now, so you can’t actually go out and buy one just yet. But with the success of other repairable PCs like the Framework Laptop, maybe Dell will go out and build a more sustainable notebook if the company feels there’s enough demand.

Here are a few of the things that make Concept Luna different from other laptops:

The motherboard is about 75% smaller than a typical laptop motherboard and uses 20% fewer materials, cutting the carbon footprint in half.

The smaller mainboard is located in the cover/display area, where it’s separated from the battery and exposed to a larger surface area for improved cooling.

That lets Dell use passive cooling for a fanless design and improved efficiency could also allow the company to use a smaller battery while still offering long battery life.

Dell chose a “deep-cycle cell battery” that’s designed to hold a long charge for twice as many years.

There are just four screws that need to be removed to access the internal components for repair or replacement.

You can easily remove the palm rest and/or keyboard for repair or replacement – there are no adhesives holding them in place.

The battery, display, and other components are also easy to remove – Dell says a modular design makes it possible to reuse any of the components in another laptop.

The concept laptop also has an aluminum chassis that’s easy to recycle (and Dell says it was processed with hydro power), and the printed circuit board (PCB) is “made with flax fiber in the base and water-soluble polymer as the glue,” which reduces the use of plastics and makes recycling easier.

Dell says all told, it would take about 1.5 hours to completely disassemble a laptop and harvest its parts for use in other hardware. You know, assuming the innovations Dell developed for Concept Luna ever actually show up in real-world hardware that you can buy.