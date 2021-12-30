Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away the entire recent Tomb Raider trilogy for free today, which means you can snag Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider without paying a penny… assuming you’ve got a little patience, as Epic’s servers seem to be having a little trouble keeping up with the demand.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Rise of the Tomb Raider for free – Epic Games Store
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free – Epic Games Store
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition for free – Epic Games Store
- Select Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
Windows laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5000U for $537 and up – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $649 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $804 – Lenovo
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ FHD w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Celeron 52050U/4GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
Other