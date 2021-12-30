Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away the entire recent Tomb Raider trilogy for free today, which means you can snag Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider without paying a penny… assuming you’ve got a little patience, as Epic’s servers seem to be having a little trouble keeping up with the demand.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Windows laptops

Chromebooks

Other