Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The latest free game of the day from the Epic Games Store is Salt and Sanctuary, a 2D action RPG. Meanwhile if you’re an Amazon Prime Member, you can get a bunch of free games from Prime Gaming this month including Telltale’s Tales of Monkey Island chapters 1 through 5, Frostpunk, and Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit.
Or if you’re looking for savings on something that’s more practical than fun, Amazon is running a sale on TurboTax products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Salt and Sanctuary PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tales of Monkey Island for free – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Frostpunk for free – Amazon Prime Gaming / GOG
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered PC game for free – Amazon Prime Gaming / Origin
Downloads & Streaming
- TurboTax 2021 for $30 and up – Amazon
- Select Kindle eBooks for $4 or less – Amazon
- 6 months of Disney+ free for Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers – Amazon
- Amazon Prime Channels for $1/month each for up to 2 months – Amazon
- Roku Channel channels for $1/month each for up to 2 months – Roku
Devices
- Beelink SEi8 mini PC w/Core i5-8279U/8GB/256GB for $367 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) w/16GB for $50 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) w/32GB for $60 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) w/32GB for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) w/64GB for $90 – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $38 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSF94)
- Crucial 1TB portable SSD for $85 – Amazon
- Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD for $170 – Amazon
- Crucial X6 SE 4TB portable SSD for $370 – Amazon
Other