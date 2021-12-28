Ebay is offering an extra 15% off select purchases of $25 or more when you use the coupon NY15OFF at checkout. Best Buy is running a New Year’s Eve sale, B&H is doing a Year-End Deals sale, and the Epic Games Store is giving away another free PC game today (so is GOG).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Sales
- Save 15% on select purchases of $25 or more (save up to $500) – eBay (coupon: NY15OFF)
- New Year’s Eve Savings Event – Best Buy
- Year End Deals sale – B&H
Networking
- Netgear AX1800 WiFi router for $50 – B&H
- Netgear Nighhawk AX3000 WiFi router for $60 – B&H
- Netgear Nighthawk MK62 mesh WiFi 6 router system (1 router + 1 satellite) for $120 – B&H
- TP-Link Archer AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $115 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX1500 WiFi 6 router for $55 – Walmart
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life P3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: NY15OFF)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $110 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: NY15OFF)
Media Streamers
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $25 – Lowe’s
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $29 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Moving Out PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition PC game for free – GOG
- Curiosity Stream 1-year subscription (documentary movies) for $15 – Curiosity Stream
- Popular Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
Other
- Asus Chromebook Flip 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $399 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: NY15OFF)
- Anker PowerExpand 5in-1 Thunderbolt 4 mini docking station for $170 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: NY15OFF)
- Razer Kiyo 1080p webcam w/ring light for $63 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: NY15OFF)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable SSD (up to 2000MB/s) for $185 – Amazon