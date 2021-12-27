Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away The Mages of Mystralia for free today. HP continues to offer offer deep discounts on the already-a-great-deal thin and light HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop. And Amazon is B&H is running a year-end sale with discounts on over 1200 different items.
One of the best deals I’ve found? You can pick up a Samson Q2U microphone with USB and XLR support for $40. This mic has a stellar reputation among podcasters on a budget since it usually sells for under $100 and sounds pretty great for the price. But at this price, it’s also an excellent option for improving your audio quality during Zoom calls.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $537 and up – HP
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ notebook w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $599 – B&H
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 5 14″ notebook w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $875 – B&H
- Asus ZenBook Pro 15.6″ laptop w/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1650 Max-Q/16GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1049 – B&H
Chromebooks & Chrome OS tablets
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/KT38183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ FHD laptop w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $230 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook x2 11.6″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $460 – HP
Smartphones
- Motorola Edge 2021 w/SD778G/8GB/256GB/144Hz display for $500 – Amazon
- Motorola One 5G Ace smartphone w/SD750G/6GB/128GB for $300 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones for $600 to $1050 (up to 20% off) – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Mages of Mystralia PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription + $50 gift card for $100 – Amazon
- Select Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
Storage
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $60 – B&H
- Netgear AX20 AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $50 – B&H
Smart Home
- Amazon Smart Plus for $1 – Amazon (coupon: PLUG)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) smart speaker for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4the-gen) smart speaker for $30 – Amazon
Other