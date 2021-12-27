Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away The Mages of Mystralia for free today. HP continues to offer offer deep discounts on the already-a-great-deal thin and light HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop. And Amazon is B&H is running a year-end sale with discounts on over 1200 different items.

One of the best deals I’ve found? You can pick up a Samson Q2U microphone with USB and XLR support for $40. This mic has a stellar reputation among podcasters on a budget since it usually sells for under $100 and sounds pretty great for the price. But at this price, it’s also an excellent option for improving your audio quality during Zoom calls.

Samsung Q2U

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Chromebooks & Chrome OS tablets

Smartphones

Downloads & Streaming

Storage

Networking

Smart Home

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.