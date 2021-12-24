Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is continuing its free-game-every-day promotion through the end of the year. Today’s free game is Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Meanwhile GOG is giving away I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream, a 1995 video game based on the classic Harlan Ellison short story of the same name.
Meanwhile B&H and Amazon have deals on storage products and Woot has a bunch of year-end deals on a variety of products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free PC games
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker for free – Epic Games Store
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream for free – GOG
Storage
- PNY 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive (3-pack) for $20 – B&H
- PNY 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive (2-pack) for $25 – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD card for $61 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD for $120 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $129 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD for $220 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $246 – Amazon
Audio
- Amazon Echo Buds (1st-gen) for $40 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 XR true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Best Buy
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds for $52 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $105 – Woot
Other