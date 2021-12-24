Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is continuing its free-game-every-day promotion through the end of the year. Today’s free game is Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Meanwhile GOG is giving away I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream, a 1995 video game based on the classic Harlan Ellison short story of the same name.

Meanwhile B&H and Amazon have deals on storage products and Woot has a bunch of year-end deals on a variety of products.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Free PC games

Storage

Audio

Other

