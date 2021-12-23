Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Looking for something to watch over the holidays? Amazon and Roku have you covered – both are offering deals that let you sign up for a bunch channels of content for $0.99 per month each for up to two months.
Whether British mystery shows, Showtime originals, movies, or documentaries are your thing, they’ve got you covered. And if you’re looking for something a little more active, Roku’s also got deals on a couple of fitness-themed channels. Meanwhile Epic, Steam, GOG, and the Microsoft Store are all running sales on PC games and the Epic Games Store is giving away Vampyr for free today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Prime Channels ($0.99 per month each for up to 2 months)
- Acorn TV
- A&E Crime Central
- AMC+
- ALLBLK
- BET+
- Discovery+
- Epix
- Hallmark Movies Now
- Lifetime Movie Club
- MotorTrend
- Noggin
- PBS Documentaries
- PBS Kids
- Ryan and Friends
- Showtime
- Starz
- Up Faith & Family
Roku Channels ($0.99 per month each for up to 2 months)
- BBC Select (documentaries)
- BET+
- Epix
- Fit Fusion by Jillian Michaels
- GAIAM TV (fitness & yoga)
- Grokker (fitness & yoga)
- Hallmark Movies Now
- Lifetime Movie Club
- Marquee TV (opera, dance & theater)
- Noggin
- ScreenPix
- Showtime
- Starz
- This Old House Premium
- Up Faith & Family
PC games
- Vampyr PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale – Epic Games Store
- GOG Winter Sale – GOG
- Save up to 65% on select PC games – Microsoft Store
- Steam Winter Sale – Steam
eBooks and audiobooks
- Select Kindle eBooks for up to 80% off – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Ed Brubaker digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Audible membership for $6 per month for the first 3 months – Amazon
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) for $55 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) w/32GB for $60 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) w/64GB for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $100 and up – Amazon
Other
- One Netbook OneGX1 7″ mini-laptop w/Core i5-10210Y/16GB/512GB for $699 – ONEXPLAYER Store
- Amazfit Band 5 activity tracker for $24 – Amazon
- Boxing Day Sale – GeekBuying