Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Lenovo is running a year-end sale on laptops, desktops, tablets, and all sorts of other products. I’ve rounded up some of the better deals on thin and light notebooks for today’s roundup.

But Lenovo’s laptops aren’t the only ones on sale. There are also some nice deal on Acer, Asus, and Samsung notebooks. And if you’re not looking to spend any money at all today, how about something free? The Epic Games Store is giving away Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden for free today.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13X

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Lenovo laptops

Asus laptops

Acer laptops

Samsung laptops

Storage

Wireless audio

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.