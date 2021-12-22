Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is running a year-end sale on laptops, desktops, tablets, and all sorts of other products. I’ve rounded up some of the better deals on thin and light notebooks for today’s roundup.
But Lenovo’s laptops aren’t the only ones on sale. There are also some nice deal on Acer, Asus, and Samsung notebooks. And if you’re not looking to spend any money at all today, how about something free? The Epic Games Store is giving away Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden for free today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Lenovo laptops
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $674 – Lenovo (coupon: MERRYSAVING)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 5 5600U/16GB/512GB for $ 722 – Lenovo (coupon: MERRYSAVING)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $764 – Lenovo (MERRYSAVING)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U/16GB/512GB for $853 – Lenovo (coupon: MERRYSAVING)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13x w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $942 – Lenovo (coupon: MERRYSAVING)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $982 – Lenovo (coupon: MERRYSAVING)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Microsoft Store
Asus laptops
- Asus VivoBook 14 w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $330 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook Flip 13 OLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $850 – Amazon
- Asus ZenBook Duo 14 dual-screen laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $970 – Amazon
- Asus ZenBook Duo 14 dual-screen laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $1170 – Amazon
Acer laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Spin 3 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
Samsung laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $840 – Amazon
Storage
- WD Elements 6TB external desktop HDD for $110 – Amazon
- Lexar 64GB JumpDrive V40 USB flash drive for $7 – B&H
- Lexar 32GB JumpDrive V1000 USB 3.0 flash drive 3-pack for $14 – B&H
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Dots 2S true wireless earbuds for $40 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 458BT over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – Sennheiser (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $179 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $224 – Bose (via eBay)
Other
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Steam Winter Sale – Steam
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $60 – B&H