PowerAdd is continuing to sell its C11 true wireless earbuds for just $1, but now the company is also offering the PowerAdd S9 earbuds for the same low price. Shipping for either product will add about $6 to the cost, but that’s still $7 for a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Meanwhile if you’re looking for a good set of earbuds, Harman Audio is selling the AKG N400NC noise-cancelling earbuds for $48 at the moment, and Sony’s new WF-C500 earbuds are on sale for $58 at Amazon.

