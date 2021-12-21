Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
PowerAdd is continuing to sell its C11 true wireless earbuds for just $1, but now the company is also offering the PowerAdd S9 earbuds for the same low price. Shipping for either product will add about $6 to the cost, but that’s still $7 for a pair of true wireless earbuds.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for a good set of earbuds, Harman Audio is selling the AKG N400NC noise-cancelling earbuds for $48 at the moment, and Sony’s new WF-C500 earbuds are on sale for $58 at Amazon.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- PowerAdd S9 true wireless earbuds for $1 – PowerAdd (plus $6 or so for shipping)
- PowerAdd C11 true wireless earbuds for $1 – PowerAdd (plus $6 or so for shipping)
- AKG N400NC true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $48 – Harman Audio
- Nokia Power Earbuds for $48 – Woot
- Sony WF-C500 true wireless IPX4 water resistant earbuds for $58 – Amazon
- Master & Dynamic MW07 true wireless earbuds for $65 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $100 – Microsoft Store
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Amazon
Laptops
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $119 – Walmart
- Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB for $1200 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet 2-pack for $60 – Amazon (coupon: 2SAVE10)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids + Echo Kids bundle for $80 – Amazon
- Onn 8″ Android 11 Go tablet w/2GB/32GB for $69 – Walmart
- Onn 10.1″ Android 11 Go tablet w/2GB/32GB for $98 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/32GB for $120 – Samsung
Downloads & Streaming
- Second Extinction PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Moon+ Reader Pro eReader app for Android for $3.49 (half price) – Google Play
- Select Kindle eBooks for up to 80% off – Amazon
- Save up to 50% on select video rentals – Amazon Prime Video
Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM EliteMini HM90 w/Ryzen 9 4900H for $479 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM TL50 w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB RAM for $509 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM TH50 w/Core i5-11320H/16GB RAM for 529 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 w/Ryzen 9 5900HX for $649 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM X500 w/Ryzen 7 5700G for $669 and up – MINISFORUM
Media streamers
- Roku LE HD media streamer for $15 – Walmart
- Roku Premiere 4K media streamer for $18 – Best Buy
Networking