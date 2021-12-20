Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo’s running a year-end sale that lets you save an extra $25 to $100 on already-discounted computers when you use the coupon MERRYSAVING at checkout. Among other things, that means you can pick up a Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop with a WQXGA display, an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid state storage for just $674.
Meanwhile Best Buy is selling the Surface Go 2 for as little as $300 and the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha for as little as $600. Paramount+ is giving away a 1-month subscription to new or returning subscribers. And the Epic Games Store continues its year-end free-game-of-the-day promotion with Loop Hero.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows tablets
- HP Stream 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $200 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5″ tablet w/Pentium Gold 4425Y/4GB/64GB for $300 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 w/Pentium Gold 4425Y/8GB/128GB for $400 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ tablet w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/128GB for $900 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ laptop w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/128GB for $261 – Amazon
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 for $540 and up – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s WQXGA laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $674 – Lenovo (coupon: MERRYSAVING)
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $700 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $800 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s WQXGA w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $789 – Lenovo (coupon: MERRYSAVING)
- HP Envy 14 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $930 – HP
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/RTX 3050Ti/16GB/512GB for $900 – Amazon
Windows convertibles
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/128GB for $349 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB For $129 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 11a w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $150 – HP
- Lenovo Flex 3 11″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/32GB For $209 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 12″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $250 – Amazon
- Asus CM3 10.5″ Chrome OS tablet with pen and keyboard/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $270 – Amazon
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $370 – HP
Other PCs
- Chuwi CoreBox mini PC w/Core i5-8259U/16GB/256GB for $339 – Amazon
- Save up to $100 ($25 off $500, $40 off $750, $60 off $1000, $100 off $1500) – Lenovo (coupon: MERRYSAVING)
Media Streamers
- Roku Express 4K+ for $24 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) + Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $35 – Amazon
- Anker Nebula 4K Android TV media streamer for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: DMDONGLE)
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Google Store
Downloads & Streaming
- 1-year Discovery+ subscription (Ad-Lite) + Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $30 – Discovery+ (coupon: DWB2021)
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: PEAKSALE for new or returning subscribers)
- Free Fire TV Stick Lite with purchase of Paramount+ 12-month subscription – Paramount+ (coupon: FIRESTICK)
- Loop Hero PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Load Your Kindle sale (eBooks for $1 and up) – Amazon
Other