Lenovo’s running a year-end sale that lets you save an extra $25 to $100 on already-discounted computers when you use the coupon MERRYSAVING at checkout. Among other things, that means you can pick up a Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop with a WQXGA display, an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid state storage for just $674.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

Meanwhile Best Buy is selling the Surface Go 2 for as little as $300 and the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha for as little as $600. Paramount+ is giving away a 1-month subscription to new or returning subscribers. And the Epic Games Store continues its year-end free-game-of-the-day promotion with Loop Hero.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows tablets

Windows laptops

Windows convertibles

Chromebooks

Other PCs

Media Streamers

Downloads & Streaming

Other

