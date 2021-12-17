Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 72-hour flash sale this weekend. The Microsoft Store has kicked off a “Countdown Sale” with deep discounts on select PCs, games, and other goodies. And the Epic Games Store is giving away another free PC game today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 11 w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $137 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $219 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14b w/FHD touchscreen display/Athlon Silver 3050C/4GB/64GB for $300 – Woot
Windows
- HP Stream 11 Pro Win11 HD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64FV for $179 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.3″ 2-in-1 Win11 tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $300 – Microsoft Store
- Asus VivoBook 14 FHD laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $330 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Spin 3 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q/16GB/512G/120 Hz
- display for $1300 – Amazon
Tablets, smartphones & eReaders
- Amazon Fire 7 for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids 2-pack for $100 – Amazon (coupon: 2SAVE20)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro 2-pack for $100 – Amazon (coupon: 2SAVE20)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 2-pack for $210 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro 2-pack for $210 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) dual-screen phone w/SD855/6GB/256GB for $400 – Woot
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $70 – Woot
Webcams
- Logitech StreamCam premium 1080p webcam for $130 – Amazon
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream webcam + tabletop tripod for $75 – Best Buy
- Aluratek 1080p webcam for $28 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- JBL Clip4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $78 – Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $140 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Neon Abyss PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 65% on select PC games – Microsoft Store
- Plex Pass lifetime subscription for $90 – Plex
- Save up to 50% on select video rentals – Amazon Prime Video