Since launching a few years ago, the Epic Games Store has been giving away at least one PC game a week with new titles appearing on Thursdays. Today’s free game is Shenmue III.

But tomorrow there will be a different free game. And another one the day after that, because Epic has kicked off a holiday giveaway spree. Should you also be in the mood to spend at least $5 on a PC game, there’s also an “Epic Coupon” that will let you save $10 on the purchase of any product in the Epic Games Store priced $15 or higher as long as you use the coupon by January 6, 2022.

