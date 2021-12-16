Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Since launching a few years ago, the Epic Games Store has been giving away at least one PC game a week with new titles appearing on Thursdays. Today’s free game is Shenmue III.

But tomorrow there will be a different free game. And another one the day after that, because Epic has kicked off a holiday giveaway spree. Should you also be in the mood to spend at least $5 on a PC game, there’s also an “Epic Coupon” that will let you save $10 on the purchase of any product in the Epic Games Store priced $15 or higher as long as you use the coupon by January 6, 2022.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC games

Downloads & Streaming

Devices

  1. Pleasantly surprised to see Shenmue 3 as the free game. I was a huge fan of 1 and 2, but I just couldn’t muster up the enthusiasm to pay $70 for the 3rd one considering nothing about it looked familiar. I’ll definitely give it a shot for free though.

    Reply