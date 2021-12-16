Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Since launching a few years ago, the Epic Games Store has been giving away at least one PC game a week with new titles appearing on Thursdays. Today’s free game is Shenmue III.
But tomorrow there will be a different free game. And another one the day after that, because Epic has kicked off a holiday giveaway spree. Should you also be in the mood to spend at least $5 on a PC game, there’s also an “Epic Coupon” that will let you save $10 on the purchase of any product in the Epic Games Store priced $15 or higher as long as you use the coupon by January 6, 2022.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Shenmue III PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save $10 on any PC game pried $15 or higher – Epic Games Store
- The Witcher 1 PC game + other “goodies” for free – GOG
Downloads & Streaming
- Select Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- 6-months of Disney+ free for Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) + 1-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $11 – Amazon (or $9 for Prime members, new echo device customers only)
Devices
Pleasantly surprised to see Shenmue 3 as the free game. I was a huge fan of 1 and 2, but I just couldn’t muster up the enthusiasm to pay $70 for the 3rd one considering nothing about it looked familiar. I’ll definitely give it a shot for free though.