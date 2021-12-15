Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

B&H is running a 1-day sale on SanDisk storage products. Among other things, that means you can pick up a 500GB SanDisk Extreme portable SSD for $70 or a 1TB version for $100, which are some of the best prices I’ve seen to date for these small, speedy portable storage devices.

Meanwhile Amazon is offering an excellent deal on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. Normally priced at $20 more than the standard Kindle Paperwhite, this model comes with a protective cover, a 2-year warranty, a 2-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and no ads on the lock screen. But right now you can pick one up for $120, which is $40 off the list price and $20 less than an entry-level Kindle Paperwhite.

This isn’t quite the best deal Amazon has offered for the Paperwhite Kids. The company was selling it for $115 on Black Friday. But today’s deal comes pretty close. And you can bring the price down even further if you have an older Kindle to trade in.

Wondering if you can use the Kindle Paperwhite Kids as a grownup? The answer is yes. While it’ll ask you to set up a Kids Profile the first time you use the eReader, you can also add an adult profile and then delete the kids account if you don’t plan to use it. I know this because that’s exactly what I did when I picked one up for myself last month.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Devices

Storage

Audio

Other