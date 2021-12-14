Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Ubisoft is giving away Rayman Origins for free. Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal for a mix of PC games and related digital comics. And Newegg is offering an attractive deal on a thin and light laptop from Asus with top tier specs.
But you know what I didn’t expect to find when looking for tech deals today? A set of true wireless earbuds selling for $0.99.
That’s how much PowerAdd is charging for its C11 earbuds, which have a list price of $32.99. So that’s a 97% discount.
Are these earbuds any good? I have no idea. They tick some nice boxes on paper, with IPX7 water resistance and a charging case with a USB-C input. But the most compelling feature is certainly the price – although you will still need to pay for shipping.
Your results may vary, but when I entered my address at checkout, PowerAdd calculated $6 for shipping. While that’s 6X more than the price of the earbuds themselves, it brings the total cost to $6.99, which still ain’t bad.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless headphones & earbuds
- PowerAdd C11 true wireless IPX7 earbuds for $1 – PowerAdd
- JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds for $35 – JBL
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $80 – Best Buy
- Refurb Bose Sport true wireless earbuds for $119 – Bose (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $135 – Amazon
Computers
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Newegg
- Intel NUC 11 Performance barebones mini PC w/Core i5-1135G7 for $449 – B&H
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $109 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Rayman Origins PC game for free – Ubisoft
- Upright Women Wanted eBook by Sarah Gailey eBook for free – Tor
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of games & comics – Humble Bundle
- PBS Kids for $2.49 per month for up to 6 months – Amazon Prime Video
Other