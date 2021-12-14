Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ubisoft is giving away Rayman Origins for free. Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal for a mix of PC games and related digital comics. And Newegg is offering an attractive deal on a thin and light laptop from Asus with top tier specs.

But you know what I didn’t expect to find when looking for tech deals today? A set of true wireless earbuds selling for $0.99.

That’s how much PowerAdd is charging for its C11 earbuds, which have a list price of $32.99. So that’s a 97% discount.

Are these earbuds any good? I have no idea. They tick some nice boxes on paper, with IPX7 water resistance and a charging case with a USB-C input. But the most compelling feature is certainly the price – although you will still need to pay for shipping.

Your results may vary, but when I entered my address at checkout, PowerAdd calculated $6 for shipping. While that’s 6X more than the price of the earbuds themselves, it brings the total cost to $6.99, which still ain’t bad.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

