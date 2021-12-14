Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ubisoft is giving away Rayman Origins for free. Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal for a mix of PC games and related digital comics. And Newegg is offering an attractive deal on a thin and light laptop from Asus with top tier specs.

But you know what I didn’t expect to find when looking for tech deals today? A set of true wireless earbuds selling for $0.99.

That’s how much PowerAdd is charging for its C11 earbuds, which have a list price of $32.99. So that’s a 97% discount.

Are these earbuds any good? I have no idea. They tick some nice boxes on paper, with IPX7 water resistance and a charging case with a USB-C input. But the most compelling feature is certainly the price – although you will still need to pay for shipping.

Your results may vary, but when I entered my address at checkout, PowerAdd calculated $6 for shipping. While that’s 6X more than the price of the earbuds themselves, it brings the total cost to $6.99, which still ain’t bad.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless headphones & earbuds

Computers

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.