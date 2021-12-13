Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a Green Monday sale with deals on laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, and all sorts of other products. One deal that stands out? You can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 13″ convertible notebook with a QLED display, an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $750.
Meanwhile if you’re in the market for an activity tracker, Amazon is running a sale on Fitbit devices. But an even better deal may be the Amazfit Band 5, which is on sale for just $25. It has an OLED display, two weeks of battery life, and support for tracking steps, heart rate, sleep, and other activities.
After losing my Mi Band 4 on a recent trip, I actually picked up an Amazfit Band 5 for myself last week when it was on sale for $30, which seemed like a good deal at the time. But $25 is an even more attractive price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- MacBook Air w/M1 for $800 and up – Best Buy
- Mac Mini w/M1 for $579 and up – Amazon (price in cart)
Smartphones
- OnePlus 8T w/SD865/12GB/256GB/120Hz display for $500 – Amazon
- Moto Edge 2021 w/SD778G/8GB/256GB/144Hz display for $500 – Amazon
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet for $420 and up – Best Buy
Wearables
- Amazfit Band 5 activity tracker for $25 – Amazon
- Fitbit Inspire 2 for $70 – Amazon
- Fitbit Luxe for $120 – Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 5 for $130 – Amazon
- Fitbit Sense for $200 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for $200 and up – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- NVIDIA Shield TV Pro for $180 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $75 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – Amazon
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $150 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless earbuds for $104 – Best Buy
- Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earbuds for $130 – Best Buy
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $179 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SAVEONFAVES)
Gaming accessories
- Save up to 50% on Razer gaming keyboards – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on Logitech gaming mice & keyboards – Amazon
PC Games