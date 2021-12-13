Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a Green Monday sale with deals on laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, and all sorts of other products. One deal that stands out? You can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 13″ convertible notebook with a QLED display, an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $750.

Meanwhile if you’re in the market for an activity tracker, Amazon is running a sale on Fitbit devices. But an even better deal may be the Amazfit Band 5, which is on sale for just $25. It has an OLED display, two weeks of battery life, and support for tracking steps, heart rate, sleep, and other activities.

After losing my Mi Band 4 on a recent trip, I actually picked up an Amazfit Band 5 for myself last week when it was on sale for $30, which seemed like a good deal at the time. But $25 is an even more attractive price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

