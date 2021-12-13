Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a Green Monday sale with deals on laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, and all sorts of other products. One deal that stands out? You can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 13″ convertible notebook with a QLED display, an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $750.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha

Meanwhile if you’re in the market for an activity tracker, Amazon is running a sale on Fitbit devices. But an even better deal may be the Amazfit Band 5, which is on sale for just $25. It has an OLED display, two weeks of battery life, and support for tracking steps, heart rate, sleep, and other activities.

Amazfit Band 5

After losing my Mi Band 4 on a recent trip, I actually picked up an Amazfit Band 5 for myself last week when it was on sale for $30, which seemed like a good deal at the time. But $25 is an even more attractive price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Media Streamers

Wireless audio

Gaming accessories

PC Games

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.