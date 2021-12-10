Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet is on sale for $90 today, which is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for a Chrome OS tablet. Just keep in mind that the price tag doesn’t include a keyboard.
Meanwhile you can still pick up an HP Pavilion Aero 13 thin and light laptop with a Ryzen 5000U processor for prices starting around $600. Best Buy is running a 72-hour flash sale with deals on PCs, TVs, speakers and headphones, and much more. And Roku’s most affordable 4K-ready media streamer is even more affordable than usual now that the Roku Premiere is on sale for just $20.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $90 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD Android 9 tablet w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $108 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ Android 9 tablet w/SD439/4GB/64GB for $190 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Android 10 tablet w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $190 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i 13″ Windows 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/1TB for $890 – Lenovo
Computers
- HP 14″ Win11 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $170 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $600 and up – HP
Wireless audio
- JLab Go Air Pop true wireless earbuds for $13 – Best Buy
- Lenovo true wireless earbuds for $15 – Lenovo
- Beats Studio Buds for $85 – Best Buy
Other