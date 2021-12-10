Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet is on sale for $90 today, which is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for a Chrome OS tablet. Just keep in mind that the price tag doesn’t include a keyboard.

Meanwhile you can still pick up an HP Pavilion Aero 13 thin and light laptop with a Ryzen 5000U processor for prices starting around $600. Best Buy is running a 72-hour flash sale with deals on PCs, TVs, speakers and headphones, and much more. And Roku’s most affordable 4K-ready media streamer is even more affordable than usual now that the Roku Premiere is on sale for just $20.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Computers

Wireless audio

Other