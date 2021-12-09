Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The $15 Roku LE is one of the cheapest media streaming devices around, having launched as a Walmart-exclusive Black Friday promotional deal… but now that Black Friday has come and gone, you can still pick one up for just $15, making this one of the most affordable ways to add Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and other streaming services to nearly any TV.
If you’re looking for a media streamer with a little more horsepower though, Best Buy is selling the Roku Streaming Stick + 4K media streamer for $30, which is $20 off the list price. This model also has a headphone jack in the remote control for private listening.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Roku LE HD media streamer for $15 – Walmart
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K streamer for $30 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV for $39 – Walmart
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $35 – Amazon (or 2 for $60 w/coupon: 2SAVE10)
- Amazon Kindle for $55 – Amazon
- Onn 10.1″ Android 11 Go tablet w/2GB/32GB for $98 – Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ w/Core i3/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Walmart
Computers
- Mele Quieter2 mini PC w/Celeron J4125 for $169 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ FHD w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $193 – Amazon
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14 convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/128GB for $410 – Amazon
Smart speakers & displays
- Google Nest Mini for $25 – Walmart
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Soundcloud Go+ 3-month subscription for $1 – Soundcloud
- AMC+ 12-month subscription for $24 – AMC+
- Godfall Challenger Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Prison Architect PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Dangerous Worlds Bundle
Other
- Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C wall charger for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Lenovo Smart Clock 2 + color smart bulb for $25 – Walmart
- Instant Pot 8-quart multi-cooker for $59 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $79 – Walmart