Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
It’s hard to find a good pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for less than $100. But a halfway decent pair? There are some options.
Last year I picked up a pair of Mpow X3 noise cancelling earbuds for $50, which seemed like a good price at the time. Today Newegg is selling them for just $19.
The earbuds sound pretty good and offer basic noise cancellation. They won’t drown out all of the ambient sounds in a space, but I sometimes use them while vacuuming and they allow me to listen to podcasts without cranking the volume up to ear-damaging levels.
While they won’t replace a high-end pair of earbuds from Apple or Sony, they’re a heck of a lot cheaper… especially today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Mpow X3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $19 – Newegg
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $35 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $60 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q35 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $91 – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on select Sony noise cancelling headphones & earbuds – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $120 – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle for $55 – Amazon
- Kobo Libra H20 for $150 – Kobo
Chromebooks
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook 13″ convertible w/Athlon Gold 3150C/4GB/32GB for $349 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/64GB for $355 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 3700C/16GB/512GB for $569 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $699 – Best Buy
Other
- Google Pixel Stand + 3 months YouTube Premium for $40 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Clock 2 w/wireless charging dock for $65 – Best Buy
- Refurb Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a phones for $90 and up – Woot
- RAVPower 65W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $18 – RAVPower (coupon: DNS145)
- Save 20% on products from select brands – eBay (coupon: SAVEONFAVES)