Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay is running a sale that lets you save an extra 20% when you buy select products from name brands including Bose, Anker, Jabra, TP-Link, and Spigen.

Among other things, that means you can pick up a set of refurbished Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $179, an Anker 65W USB-C wall charger for $32, or a refurbished pair of Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds for $85 when you use the coupon SAVEONFAVES. Keep in mind that the refurbished products come with 2-year warranties.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eBay Brands sale

Windows laptops & tablets

Wireless audio

Smart Speakers & Displays

Tablets & eReaders

Downloads