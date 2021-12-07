Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay is running a sale that lets you save an extra 20% when you buy select products from name brands including Bose, Anker, Jabra, TP-Link, and Spigen.

Among other things, that means you can pick up a set of refurbished Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $179, an Anker 65W USB-C wall charger for $32, or a refurbished pair of Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds for $85 when you use the coupon SAVEONFAVES. Keep in mind that the refurbished products come with 2-year warranties.

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eBay Brands sale

Windows laptops & tablets

Wireless audio

Smart Speakers & Displays

Tablets & eReaders

Downloads

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.