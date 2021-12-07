Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay is running a sale that lets you save an extra 20% when you buy select products from name brands including Bose, Anker, Jabra, TP-Link, and Spigen.
Among other things, that means you can pick up a set of refurbished Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $179, an Anker 65W USB-C wall charger for $32, or a refurbished pair of Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds for $85 when you use the coupon SAVEONFAVES. Keep in mind that the refurbished products come with 2-year warranties.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay Brands sale
- Save 20% on products from select brands – eBay (coupon: SAVEONFAVES)
- Save 20% on refurbished Bose products – eBay (coupon: SAVEONFAVES)
- Save 20% on Anker charging & audio products – eBay (coupon: SAVEONFAVES)
- Save 20% on refurbished Jabra audio products – eBay (coupon: SAVEONFAVES)
- Save 20% on Spigen phone & tablet accessories – eBay (coupon: SAVEONFAVES)
- Save 20% on refurbished TP-Link networking products – eBay
Windows laptops & tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $749 – Amazon
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $799 – Adorama
- Asus Zenbook 13 OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $800 – Amazon
- HP Envy x260 13″ convertible w/Core i701195G7/8GB/1TB for $840 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB for $1250 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Type Cover Bundle for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for up to $600 off – Microsoft Store
Wireless audio
- JBL Endurance Peak sport true wireless earbuds for $30 – JBL (via eBay)
- Harman Kardon Fly wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $60 – JBL (via eBay)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Amazon
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $60 – Amazon
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $60 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro for $60 – Amazon (or 2 for $100 w/coupon: SAVEKIDS20)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $60 and up – Woot
Downloads
- Agatha Christie Kindle eBooks for $4 or less – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Best of Sandbox Bundle
- Anno 1404 History Edition PC game for free – Ubisoft