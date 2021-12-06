Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but some of the best deals live on… you can still pick up an Amazon Fire tablet for as little as $35, a 4K Roku media streamer for as little as $29, and score deals on wireless headphones and earbuds, Chromebooks and Windows laptops, storage products, and much more.
There are also a bunch of cheap or free PC games if you know where to look.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows laptops
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB w/ for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Ideapad Slim 9i 14″ 4K laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/17GB/512GB for $1000 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/16GB/1TB for $1080 – Newegg
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 120 Hz laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 16GB/512GB for $1300 – Amazon
Convertible laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 550U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 5000 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $129 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $210 – Amazon
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/64GB for $359 – Best Buy
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire 7 for $35 – Amazon (or 2 for $60 w/coupon: 2SAVE10)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $55 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/32GB for $120 – Samsung
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $190 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB?128GB for $210 – Lenovo
Storage
- WD Red Plus 6TB HDD for $104 – Newegg (coupon: BFDLS246)
- Samsung T7 portable SSD for $110 – Amazon
- QNAP TR-004US 4-bay USB-C direct attached storage device for $175 – Newegg (coupon: BFDLS236)
- QNAP TS-453D-4G_US 4-bay NAS for $439 – Newegg (coupon: BFBAZZ3465)
- QNAP TS-653D-4G-US 6-bay NAS for $550 – Newegg (coupon: BFDLS238)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Express (1080p) for $19 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K streamer for $66 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K streamer for $86 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $159 – Bose (via eBay)
PC Games
- Dead By Daylight for free – Epic Games Store
- while True: learn () for free – Epic Games Store
- 13 free PC games (including Tales of Monkey Island, Frostpunk & Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remaster) – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of Batman games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of indie games from Akupara – Humble Bundle
Other