Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but some of the best deals live on… you can still pick up an Amazon Fire tablet for as little as $35, a 4K Roku media streamer for as little as $29, and score deals on wireless headphones and earbuds, Chromebooks and Windows laptops, storage products, and much more.

There are also a bunch of cheap or free PC games if you know where to look.

Razer Blade Stealth 13

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows laptops

Convertible laptops

Chromebooks

Tablets & eReaders

Storage

Media Streamers

Wireless audio

PC Games 

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.