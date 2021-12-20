The Chuwi MiniBook X is a compact computer with a 10.8 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes, an Intel Celeron N5100 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

It’ll be available soon from the Chuwi Store for around $599.

This is the second MiniBook-branded product from Chinese PC maker Chuwi. The first MiniBook featured a similar convertible tablet-style design, but it shipped with a choice of Intel Celeron N4100 or Core m3-8100Y processors and featured a smaller 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display.

The new MiniBook X has a larger display and an actual touchpad below the keyboard instead of a fingertip-sized optical touch sensor, suggesting the mini-laptop is a little less mini than its predecessor, but Chuwi hasn’t revealed the weight or physical dimensions yet.

Chuwi says the new model has slimmer bezels around the display and a hole-punch cut-out for a 5MP front-facing camera, suggesting that the company is probably repurposing tablet parts for this little laptop.

Other features include a USB Type-C port with support for 45-watt USB PD 2.0 charging and/or data and video support, LPDDR4X memory, a “2K Retina” display, and Intel’s Celeron N5100 processor, which is a low-power 1.1 GHz quad-core processor with support for burst speeds up to 2.8 GHz and a 6-watt TDP. The chip also features Intel UHD integrated graphics with support for speeds between 350 MHz and 800 MHz.

The MiniBook X also supports pen input, although it’s not clear if the $599 price tag includes a digital pen or if that will be sold separately.

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Just don’t expect the final unit will be like in the picture. Chuwi has a habit of exaggerating the dummy pictures.

    Reply