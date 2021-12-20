The Chuwi MiniBook X is a compact computer with a 10.8 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes, an Intel Celeron N5100 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

It’ll be available soon from the Chuwi Store for around $599.

This is the second MiniBook-branded product from Chinese PC maker Chuwi. The first MiniBook featured a similar convertible tablet-style design, but it shipped with a choice of Intel Celeron N4100 or Core m3-8100Y processors and featured a smaller 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display.

The new MiniBook X has a larger display and an actual touchpad below the keyboard instead of a fingertip-sized optical touch sensor, suggesting the mini-laptop is a little less mini than its predecessor, but Chuwi hasn’t revealed the weight or physical dimensions yet.

Chuwi says the new model has slimmer bezels around the display and a hole-punch cut-out for a 5MP front-facing camera, suggesting that the company is probably repurposing tablet parts for this little laptop.

Other features include a USB Type-C port with support for 45-watt USB PD 2.0 charging and/or data and video support, LPDDR4X memory, a “2K Retina” display, and Intel’s Celeron N5100 processor, which is a low-power 1.1 GHz quad-core processor with support for burst speeds up to 2.8 GHz and a 6-watt TDP. The chip also features Intel UHD integrated graphics with support for speeds between 350 MHz and 800 MHz.

The MiniBook X also supports pen input, although it’s not clear if the $599 price tag includes a digital pen or if that will be sold separately.

